Texas County Memorial Hospital’s board of trustees announced the hiring of Stace Holland of Pineville, Mo., as its next chief executive officer effective Monday.

The TCMH board contracted with Jeff Tindle of Tindle & Associates in August to lead the nationwide search. After an in-depth process, a search committee made up of hospital board members, physicians, employees, and community members selected Holland. The committee interviewed numerous candidates from various backgrounds and extended a contract offer to Holland because of his experience and passion for medicine.

“We believe Stace Holland is a great fit for TCMH and our community,” Wes Murray, TCMH interim CEO, said. “He has a proven track record of building trust and teamwork among leadership, working well with physicians, improving operating margins, increasing employee satisfaction, and ensuring each patient receives the highest level of quality of care.”

Holland’s last position was CEO of Memorial Hospital in Shattuck, Okla. Holland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla., and a Master of Administrative Health from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Holland, and his wife, Carla, are excited about relocating to Texas County and are looking forward to getting to know people and taking part in the community.