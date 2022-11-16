Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 2-3 at the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed a Houston Senior Center request for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act.

•Reviewed and approved a quote for roof repairs at the Texas County Justice Center and Texas County Administrative Center.

•Approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls while meeting with Assessor Debbie James.

•Visited with George Sholtz concerning a public service announcement to educate people about how a township form of government is to function.

•Visited with Cabool economic developer Ron Reed concerning projects in the county moving forward and provided the Twin Cities Industrial Park a letter of support for ongoing projects.

•Reviewed revenue and expenses for the Texas County Military and Historical Museum.

•Handled several e-mails concerning county issues.