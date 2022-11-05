Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 26-27 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed the annual inventory reports for all offices and departments.

•Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield concerning county health insurance.

•Held a closed session.

•Discussed extending its inmate care contract with Texas County Memorial Hospital.

•Met with the sheriff and discussed its recent meeting with the hospital concerning inmate care. The county officials also discussed board of prisoners bills.

•Visited with Grant Wilson of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

•Heard from James Marshal on issues in Burdine Township.

•Met with Howard Wolford concerning the removal of a tree on Bucyrus Drive. He was given the contact number for Piney Township.

•Attempted to contact the Missouri Association of Counties attorney to clarify new state statutes, a letter for Sand Springs Road, as well as information concerning Ranch Road in Ozark Township.