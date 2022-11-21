The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October.

There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy.

There were three accidental deaths; two due to motor vehicle accident and one due to a fall.

There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center at Licking due to fentanyl toxicity.