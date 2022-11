Texas County’s unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percentage point in October from the previous month, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reports.

The figure was 2.8 percent. It has ranged from 2.1 to 4.7 percent this year.

According to the department, the county’s labor force totaled 9,135 and 8,879 had employment.

Other counties and their jobless rates: Wright (2.6), Pulaski (2.8), Phelps (2.3), Dent (2.9), Shannon (3.1), Howell (2.8), Douglas (2.6) and Laclede (2.3).