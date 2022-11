Texas County hunters have killed 2,641 deer going into the final weekend of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures.

The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,315), button bucks (250) and does (1,076).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 2,938. Other top counties: Callaway (2,405), Bollinger (2,318) and Howell (2,206).

The season ends Tuesday.