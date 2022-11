Texas County hunters had killed 3,454 deer as of Tuesday morning, the last day of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures.

The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,626), button bucks (329) and does (1,499).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 4,060. Other top counties: Callaway (3,330), Howell (3,004) and Bollinger (2,983).

Last year’s fall firearms season hit the 4,000 mark.