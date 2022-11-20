Texas County hunters had killed 3,084 deer as of early Sunday morning. It is

the last weekend of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri

Department of Conservation figures.

The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,499), button bucks (290) and does (1,295).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 3,567. Other top counties:

Callaway (2,980), Bollinger (2,701) and Howell (2,662).

The season ends Tuesday. Last year, Texas County hunters killed 4,050 during

the November firearms portion of the deer season.