The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded to Texas County Memorial Hospital on Oct. 29 regarding a report of a dog bite.

The officer made contact with a 39-year-old Houston man there who said his border collie mix had bitten him, but it was his fault due to grabbing the dog from behind. The man said the animal had its shots a couple of years ago.

The deputy advised the man to quarantine the dog for 10 days.