Drury University will soon offer scholarships to cover the cost of dual credit courses for high school students across the region. The Dual Credit Panther Scholarship was made possible by Drury alum Rob Wheeler (1979) with the goal of supporting students who struggle to pay for college.

“I attended Drury only because of the generous support of alumni in our community,” Wheeler said. “I give back to make sure the promise of that tradition continues. Dual credit classes allow students to have their first taste of college, experience a wide range of courses not available at their high school and reduce total college costs by building credits that apply to future degrees.”

The Dual Credit Panther Scholarship will directly impact low-income high school students who have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and do not qualify for state funds. Wheeler provided the initial funds to launch the scholarship and over the next two years will provide up to $100,000 in available matching funds in an effort to increase dual credit scholarships across the region.

Drury GO is situated in the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street.

“The Dual Credit Panther Scholarship is an amazing opportunity for high school students seeking to take college-level courses who may not have the chance otherwise,” said Beth Nation, dual credit director. “Mr. Wheeler’s generous gift removes the financial obstacle for high-achieving students. Dual credit courses have the potential to help ease college expenses when a student continues their education at a community college or four-year university.”

There are more than 100 Missouri high schools that offer Drury dual credit classes. The first recipients of the Dual Credit Panther Scholarship will be named this year and scholarships will be awarded for the spring 2023 semester.