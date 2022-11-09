Texas County re-elected its presiding commissioner and state representative in balloting on Tuesday.
According to an unofficial results, about 53.4 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. That’s 8,347.
GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, Nov. 8 results – 11 0f 11 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m.
Texas County
Presiding Commissioner
Scott Long (R) 6,800
Lee Kern (D) 1,300
143rd District State House (Texas County voting only)
Bennie Cook (R) 7,135
Bernadette Holzer (D) 1,079
U.S. Senate
Eric Schmitt 6,621
Trudy Busch Valentine 1,337
Texas County voting on amendments
Amendment 1 (state investments)
Yes 2,803
No 5,084
Amendment 3 (marijuana)
Yes 2,929
No 5,296
Amendment 4 (K.C. police)
Yes 4,769
No 3,223
Amendment 5 (National Guard)
Yes 4,883
No 3,030
Constitutional Convention
Yes 2,142
No 5,777
U.S. House
Jason Smith (R) 6,945
Randi McCallian (D) 1,152