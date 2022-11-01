October was a busy month for Houston Elementary School students, as both Red Ribbon Week and Bullying Prevention Month were celebrated.

Red Ribbon Week was Oct. 24-28. The focus was not only being drug free, but also making healthy choices. The elementary school also participated in a door decorating contest, with Mrs. Copley’s Kindergarten class taking first place, Mrs. Hinkle’s 4th-grade class finishing second and Mrs. Trina Morgan’s 4th-grade class taking third.

Fourth-graders also participated in a poster contest and the top three were chosen per classroom. These nine students will be awarded with a pizza party.

Fifth-grade kids celebrated how bright their future is by being drug free with a glow party in the gym.

The week was capped off with an all-school assembly. The high school cheerleaders helped celebrate along with school resource officer Josh Green, patrolmen and K-9 officer Adam Stevenson and Conservation Agent Jeff Crites. Each guest took time out of their day to discuss Halloween Safety, Stranger Danger and Gun Safety, along with making safe and healthy choices.

Organizer and Elementary Counselor Maggie Moore said she is thankful that the school has such an amazing community partnership with local outside agencies that are willing to help educate and mentor our youth.

“I believe they are vital members of our school community and help create a school culture that is safe and successful for every student,” Moore said.

Red Ribbon Week is an annual event that is celebrated every October highlighting the importance of making healthy choices, and preventing drug misuse in the nation’s schools and local communities.

“I feel that it is crucial for me to help students see the importance of making safe choices and the importance of this event,” Moore said.

Red Ribbon Week poster contest winners from Mrs. Hinkle’s 4th grade class. From left, Isabella Carter, Jude Smith and Keira Kelly.

Mrs. Copley’s kindergarten class was a winner in the door decorating contest during Red Ribbon Week.

Mrs. Hinkle’s fourth-grade class was a winner in the door decorating contest during Red Ribbon Week.