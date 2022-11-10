State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, has been elected by her colleagues to serve as majority whip, a key position in caucus leadership, during the 102nd General Assembly.

KARLA ESLINGER

As whip, Eslinger will verify support for pending legislation and ensure senators are present to vote.

“I am humbled by the support of my Senate colleagues and look forward to assuming additional responsibilities in the Senate during the coming legislative session,” she said

Eslinger’s selection as majority whip came as returning and newly elected members of the Senate met in Jefferson City this week to form a new leadership team. Eslinger’s district includes Texas County.