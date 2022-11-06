Hunters will flood into the woods Saturday as the firearms deer season opens, swelling Texas County’s population and propelling it into one of the top harvest areas in the state.

The season runs through Nov. 22, and provides an economic boost to the region as those seeking deer fill up their gas tanks, stay at motels and land at grocery stores.

When the harvest was completed last year, 5,478 deer were killed during the various seasons in the county. That was the second highest in the state.

SEASON DATES

For archery, the first half of the season is currently open and ends on Nov. 11. It opens back up Nov. 23 and runs until Jan. 15, 2023.

For firearms, the season opens Saturday and closes Nov. 22. The antlerless firearms season takes place from Dec. 3 through Dec. 11.

The hunting season using alternative methods runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2023.

And for youth age groups, one youth session was held recently, and another will open from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.