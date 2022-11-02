Faye James, age 99, daughter of Wade and Nora Richard, was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Turley, Mo., and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in Springfield, Mo.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Orvil James, in 2009, and her youngest son, Ronald James, in 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim James and his wife, Rhonda of Fairview, Texas, and Michael James, Springfield, Mo., who served as a devoted, selfless caregiver to both his parents for many years prior to their passing. She is also survived by her grandsons, Steve and Scott of Arvada, Colo., as well as many extended family members and dear friends.

Faye and Orvil were long-time members and tireless supporters of the Roby Christian Church, Roby, Mo., where they resided for most of their lives. In addition to leading the singing there for many years, Faye and her sisters enjoyed singing in churches and at events throughout the area.

Faye was a devoted wife assisting Orvil in all his endeavors and a loving mother and doting grandmother. She was an amazing cook and an accomplished seamstress. She especially loved crocheting, leaving many treasured gifts for her family and friends to enjoy.

Friends and neighbors may call at the funeral home for a viewing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo.

A graveside service for immediate family only will be held at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Roby, Mo.

If desired, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, Mo., 65483.

