The number of influenza cases reported in Texas County has jumped three-fold in the last week, reported the Texas County Health Department on Tuesday.

It said the total increased from 17 to 51 in the last seven days.

Most of the cases — 44 — are Influenza A. Six tested as Influenza B and one couldn’t be determined.

Here is the population breakdown: 0-1 (3); 2-4 (5), 5-14 (12), 15-24 (3), 25-49 (7), 50-64 (7) and 65 and older (14).