Four players on the Houston High School volleyball team received 2022 South Central Association All-Conference recognition, and one has earned All-State honors.

In coaches’ voting last Friday in Columbia, HHS junior outside hitter Angie Smith was named to the 2022 Class 2 All-State list by members of the Missouri State High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Smith was one of four SCA players to receive All-State recognition, as Liberty junior Bre Daniels also made the Class 2 list and Mountain Grove sophomore Raylee Stenzel and senior Reagan Hoerning made the Class 3 list.

In coaches’ voting on Wednesday of last week, Smith was named to the 2022 All-SCA first team, while HHS senior middle hitter Olivia Crites made the second team. Houston also had two players receive All-SCA honorable mention: Senior setter Makenzi Arthur and freshman setter Kayla Wagner.

SCA champion Mountain Grove took the two biggest honors, as Stenzel was named conference Player of the Year and Ashley Kell (an HHS graduate) got Coach of the Year.

The Lady Tigers went 22-10-1 overall and 4-3 in the SCA in 2022.