Gladys Ann (McKinney) Garrett, daughter of Ted and Bertha (Smith) McKinney, was born March 16, 1945, at her childhood home in Tyrone, Mo. At the age of 77, Gladys passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 30, 2022.

Gladys spent 61 years of marriage along side Ralph Garrett where they raised their three daughters: Terri Lynn, Kimberly Ann and Deanna Leigh. Together they also helped raise their three granddaughters, Jessee, Christin and Elishia. They were then blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, Jenna, Cadence, Jesslynn, Ember, Willa, Alice, Dustin, Matt, Cassius, Ricky, Riley and Tanner as well as 3 great-great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bertha McKinney; a daughter, Teresa (Cook) Garrett; sisters, Dorothy Henry, Wilma Douglas and Betty Goodman; brothers, Herbert McKinney, Walter McKinney, Jackie McKinney and Kenny McKinney.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughters, Kimberly Garrett and Deanna Garrett; granddaughters Jessee Garrett and John Wheeler, Christin Crawford and Ben and Elishia Slattery and Jason; her 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren as well as two sisters, Carol Terrill and Jewell McKinney.

Gladys loved to go bowling and spent over 30 years on a league along side her friends. She also enjoyed making quilts for all her kids and grandkids. She loved playing bingo and cards. In the summer she spent a lot of time in the kitchen canning the fresh vegetables grown in the garden with her loving husband. She was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Success Baptist Church with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Interment is in the Emery Cemetery at Bucyrus. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID