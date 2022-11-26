A grant application to aid in an effort to construct a new library at Houston will be submitted next week.

Through a joint application the Texas County Library Foundation and the City of Houston, a lengthy submittal, is set to seek funds under the “Community Revitalization Grant Program,” which is federal American Rescue Plan Act funds administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 30. The local group is seeking $900,000. There is $10 million available for southeast Missouri.

Sarah Callahan, community development specialist with the South Central Ozark Council of Governments, is overseeing the application with the help of local volunteers. She met Friday for a final application review with members of the foundation, Janet Fraley, Dala Whittaker, Brad Gentry, Louise Beasley and Ross Richardson.

The project totals $1.8 million, and the library will be situated as the top level of the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. Of that amount, half of the money has been raised. A Neighborhood Assistance Program application also was submitted earlier for state tax credits.

In the latest grant paperwork, 10 local organizations and six county, state and U.S. elected officials lent their support in letters included in the application.