The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in September:

Walt’s: Two priority, three core, Sept. 16 (not ready on Sept. 16).

Success School: Two priority, one core, Sept. 16, no violations at re-inspection.

The Eatin’ Place: No violations.

Summersville High School: One core, COS.

Summersville Market: Two priority, return Sept. 13, no violations.

Aunt Kay’s Place: New application for food establishment, no violations. Due to issues with landlord, it was relocated, so new application and new inspection was performed.

Midway Bar and Grill: No violations or re-inspection.

T-N-T Smokehouse: Pre-opening inspection, no violations.

Bunker Hill Resort: One core, desk approval.

COS = corrected on site.

Lodging Inspections: Twenty-two lodging establishments across the three counties that I serve were inspected. Lodging licensing expires every year on the 30th of September.

Water Sampling: Eighteen private water wells for total coliform and E. coli bacteria in September were sampled. Four were positive for total coliform bacteria, and none for E. coli. — Kevin Durden