Herbert Ray Cook, 81, of Licking, passed away at his daughter’s home in Springfield on Nov. 16, 2022. Herbert was born in Licking, Mo., on June 3, 1941, to Herbert and Gladys (Ellis) Cook.

Herbert loved the outdoors. You could easily find him in the deer woods or at a favorite fishing hole. All his kids and many of his grandkids benefitted from his knowledge of hunting and fishing. He loved to travel. Herbert and his late wife, Mabel, made several exciting trips across the nation.

He also liked camping and loved to take his kids along with him. He loved to have a good fish fry and was a great cook over a camp stove. Herbert loved to attend auctions and he even helped with Steve Buckner Auction Service. He was a first responder and worked for the volunteer fire department.

Herbert is survived by is son, Kenny Cook (Becky); daughters, Kerri Oberbeck (Stacey) and Kim Ruth (Eric) and their mother, Shirley Sell; brothers, Bill Cook (Wilma) and Roy Cook (Nancy); sisters, Margaret Little (Jim), Cheryl Shores (Mike) and Mary Kimrey (Scott); 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Cook; parents, Herbert and Gladys Cook; brother, Charlie Cook; and great-grandson, James Ward.

A visitation for Herbert was held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Craddock Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ethan Overbeck, Matt Little, Travis Cook, Jason Todaro, Stacey Overbeck, and Scott Kimrey. Memorial contributions in Herbert’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

