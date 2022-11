Students and faculty watch and cheer as buses containing Houston High School football players and cheerleaders pass in front of the high school building during a send-off event Friday afternoon prior to a Class 2 District 3 semifinals game at Mountain Grove. The bus route included Spruce Street, Grand Avenue, Pine Street, Bryan Street, Highway 17 and U.S. 63. City of Houston Fire Department trucks followed the buses, while Houston police officers controlled traffic on the route. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD