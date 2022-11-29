The Houston High School girls basketball team began the 2022-2023 season this week.

The Lady Tigers are in the field at the ninth annual Fordland Invitational tournament. Houston is seeded second in the 8-team bracket and beat No. 7 Dora 65-52 in a first round game on Monday.

Other teams in the field include No. 1 Chadwick, No. 3 Fordland, No. 4 Hartville, No. 5 Mountain Grove, No. 6 Conway and No. 8 School of the Ozarks. The tournament championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2).

Details about the Lady Tigers’ efforts in the tournament will appear in next week’s Herald.

Houston’s first home game of the season is scheduled for next Thursday (Dec. 8) against Koshkonong.