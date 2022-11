The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams will host a chili supper and scrimmage event next Friday (Nov. 18) in the New Gym.

The meal will begin at 5 p.m., with the girls scrimmaging from 6 to 7 p.m. and boys from 7 to 8.

The cost for chili is $5, and other donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit the school’s basketball programs.