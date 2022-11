Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl team picked up its third consecutive tournament championship Saturday at Fair Grove.

The “A” team took first place out of 23 teams competing, going 9-0 and averaging 295 teams per game. Andy Durham took first in individual awards with 131 points per game.

Durham and Aubrey Crockett lead the team.

Houston’s “B” team went 4-4 and took 14th place. Lilly Scheliga led the team with 32.5 points per game.