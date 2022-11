Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl took first place on Saturday at a tournament at Clever.

It was the second consecutive top win. Ben Cook and Andy Durham both had top 10 finishes. Durham was second with 93 points per game; Cook placed fifth with 63 points per game. The “A” team has won 26 straight games. The “A” team was 11-0, averaging 391 points.

The “B” team went 5-5 and took 23rd place.