Drama productions from Houston students are planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 10-12) at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

It is a double feature and begins at 5 each evening. The Houston Middle School Drama will perform “Rapunzel.” The Houston High School Drama will present “The Secret Garden.”

Cost at the door is $5.

H CLUB EVENT: The H Club at Houston High School is organizing a Powder Puff game for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Tiger Stadium.

The flag football game features the senior and freshmen girls against the junior and sophomore girls.

Cost is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Hot chocolate will be available for sale. Proceeds benefit the H Club.