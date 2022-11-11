Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation of Shannon Coleman, a custodian.

•Accepted the resignation of Loran Richardson, high school volleyball coach; and Tory Wade, freshmen volleyball coach (6-1 each time, with member Jeff Gettys voting no).

•Heard that Jode Huffman, high school and middle school art teachers, will retire at the end of the 2022-’23 school year.

•Hired Samatha Bathon as secretary substitute.

•Employed Brittney McNiell as high school administrative assistant for the current school year. (Gettys abstains as they are both TCMH employees)

•Approved Lloyed Wells as an intern/volunteer pending a background check and all necessary requirements of the Army Career Skills Program.

•Hired Kevin Buck as substitute bus driver.