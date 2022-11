The Houston Middle School boys basketball program will host 7th and 8th-grade tournaments next week.

First round games in the 8-team brackets will be played Monday and Tuesday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, and championship contests on Thursday.

Games in the 8th-grade bracket will be played in the New Gym and 7th-grade games will be played in Hiett Gymnasium.

Houston will not field at team in the 7th-grade tournament.