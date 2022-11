Angela Trent, of Houston, shot this 10-point buck on opening day of deer season Saturday in Licking. She is the granddaughter of Donald Reeder, Licking, and the daughter of Cheryl Reeder and Donald Trent. (Submitted photo)

Texas County began Wednesday in second place in the annual deer harvest in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. The season began Saturday.

Hunters in the county have harvested 2,285 deer. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,173), button bucks (211) and does (901).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 2,584. Other top counties: Callaway (2,122), Bollinger (2,067) and Benton (1,877).

The season ends Nov. 22.