The following are excerpts reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Quinton Alston, 26, of Houston, was issued citations for fourth-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest after an incident Nov. 26 at the Office Bar on Grand Avenue in Houston.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man causing problems and refusing to leave the bar. During the process, Alston allegedly failed to obey officers’ instructions and resisted being arrested. After being taken to the Texas County Jail, he allegedly continued to resist and attempted to kick an officer.

•Marvin Nevills, 72, of 18351 Sparrow Drive in Licking, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 11:10 p.m. Nov. 11.

An officer made the stop after observing a red Dodge Dakota moving erratically on U.S. 63. After making contact with the driver, Nevills, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted. He was taken to jail.

•William French, address and hometown unknown, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after an incident Nov. 27 at Walmart.

An officer responded to the store at about 10 p.m. after being advised that French had taken items off the shelves and fraudulently returned them at the customer service counter, and then used the money he received to buy other items. He also allegedly had a stick of deodorant in his pocket that he hadn’t paid for.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•On Nov. 17, the Houston School District’s school resource officer reported an investigation of an incident the previous day.

The officer was advised by school administrators that a 17-year-old boy’s Dodge Ram pickup had been vandalized by two 15-year-old girls. School officials said surveillance video showed the suspects “keying” the truck’s paint and slashing a tire.

The victim and his grandmother declined to press charges.