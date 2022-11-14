Jordan Anthony Light, 28, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. Jordan was born on June 20, 1994, in Searcy, Ark.

Mr. Light grew up in Rolla, Mo. He enjoyed skate boarding, music, movie nights with his sisters, and riding in fast cars. He was always the life of the party with his humor and was always looking at the positives in life. He truly enjoyed playing with his nephews.

Mr. Light married Christal Light in Houston, Mo., on Nov. 5, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Christal Light; mother and stepfather, Tina and James Dodd; father and stepmother, Frankie and Lisa Dodd; grandparents, Shirley Schmidt, Eddie Dodd, Janice Day and Willie Day; sisters, Hayley Dodd, Skyla Dodd and Clara Dodd; brothers, James Dodd and, RJ Owens; sister, Mandy Layton; and adoptive mother, Darlene Light. He is preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Day; and sister, Laken Dodd.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.