A Licking man faces a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a woman on Nov. 10.

Jon P. Bueker, 29, of 20532 Highway 32 East in Licking, is charged with third-degree assault (a class E felony).

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched regarding a report of a possible overdose at Bueker’s residence.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said she and Bueker had been in an argument, and that she had left the house and found him sick and vomiting when she returned. The deputy went inside and found Bueker at a toilet throwing up, and called for an ambulance.

A short time later while the officer was searching the living room, the woman was heard screaming from the vicinity of the bathroom. The deputy then saw Bueker with his hands around the woman’s neck, and a member of the ambulance crew freeing her from the grip, according to a report.

Bueker was taken to the Texas County Jail. Bond is set at $250,000.