The Licking board of education has hired a new superintendent for the 2023-’24 school year.

HANELINE

She is Telena Haneline, who will replace Cristina Wright, who is relocating after five years at the helm.

Haneline will be formally appointed at the board’s Dec. 12 meeting.

In 2019, she became a first grade teacher at Licking before accepting a position as teaching methods coach and then elementary academic services principal.

A Licking native, she is a graduate of the high school, has a bachelor’s degree in education from Drury University and master’s degree from Colorado Christian University. She has a specialist degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University. She is finalizing her dissertation in anticipation of earning a doctoral degree from SBU next year.

She and her husband, Chris, have been married for almost 20 years. They are the parents of two girls, a senior, and a sixth grader at Licking.