McDonald’s of Houston honored Veronica Douglas from Houston Elementary School as a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award recipient with a $100 Visa gift card.

Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online. Douglas was selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.

“Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to make sure our students thrive,” said McDonald’s of Houston owner/operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini. “Veronica is so deserving of this award, and it is an honor to recognize her for all she does for the youth in the Houston community.”

In addition gift card, Douglas received a coffee mug, certificate and McDonald’s coupons to provide to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.