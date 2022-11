A Bucyrus man sustained moderate injuries Monday night when his vehicle struck a deer on Highway 38 about seven miles west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2007 Ford Sport Trac driven by Russell L. Garrison, 71, struck the animal. Garrison was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial.

Garrison was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had moderate damage.