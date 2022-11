A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.

He was taken to the Howell County Jail.