Dawn Laybolt has joined Mark Twain National Forest as the new forest supervisor.

Laybolt comes to Missouri from the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin, where she served as the deputy forest supervisor.

“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I intend to engage the public as we continue to work collaboratively on the important land restoration activities on Mark Twain National Forest,” Laybolt said.

Laybolt brings a diverse background to this leadership role. She started her Forest Service career as an archeological technician on the Nebraska National Forest prior to becoming a permanent employee. Since then, she has gained experience as a heritage program manager, tribal liaison, staff officer, district ranger and acting forest supervisor. She also possesses previous experience as a veterinary technician, cultural resource management contractor and Tribal Consortium employee.

Laybolt looks forward to fostering the strong connections that the MTNF has with its partners and surrounding communities, and to being inclusive when reaching out to the public for their ideas concerning Forest management.

“I believe partnerships are vital to accomplishing good restoration work, and I am always looking to strengthen the ones we already have and keep my eyes open for opportunities to grow new ones,” she said.

A ranger station is located at Houston on U.S. 63.

Laybolt has settled into Rolla with her dogs and has started exploring the area. She enjoys getting outdoors, especially hiking, running and mountain biking.

To contact the Mark Twain National Forest, call 573-364-4621. Learn more about the Forest online at fs.usda.gov/mtnf, and stay updated on social media at facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest or twitter.com/marktwain_nf.