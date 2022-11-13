Mary Lois (Goodin) Tune, the daughter of Charles and Liddie (Lancaster) Goodin, was born Oct. 2, 1931, at her home in Texas County and passed away at Mountain View Healthcare, surrounded by her family on Nov. 9, 2022, making her age 91 years.

She was united in marriage to Lester Lowell Tune on April 22, 1953. To this union, four sons were born: Steve, Dale, Roger and Michael.

Mary was a faithful member of the Oakside Community Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing with her family. She set the perfect example of a woman of God for all those who knew her.

Mary spent her early years teaching at the Bell and Stallman schools. She worked at Angelica Uniform Factory for several years. She loved filling her home with family and friends for family gatherings. Anyone who entered her home always felt welcome and loved. Her family always knew that they could count on her to be the first to call and sing Happy Birthday on their special day. Mary also enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidering and spending time outdoors. She treasured her time with family and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Liddie Goodin; her beloved husband Lester, their eldest son Steve; her siblings Thomas Goodin, Irene Foshe, John Goodin, Edna Foshe, Earl Goodin, Viola Leek, Ruby Spacek and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her children, Dale and wife Laura of Detroit, Mich., Roger and wife Denna of Houston, Mo., Michael and wife Sherry, and daughter-in-law Debbie Tune, all of Summersville Mo. Grandchildren: Justin (Jessica) Tune, Brandi (Jerad) Gentry, Jessica (Jarad) Kaut, Tiffany Helton, Ashley Tune, Jami Tune, Lowell (Brandi) Tune; great-grandchildren: Parker, Reed and Graham Tune, Nova and McCoy Gentry, Carter and Sophie Kaut, Jaiden German and Jenna Helton, Jacob and Jase Smotherman, Journi Tune, Annabelle and Kennedy Tune, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our loss is Heaven’s gain.

Funeral services were 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Spacek officiating. Interment was in the Oakside Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

