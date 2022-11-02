Mildred Wall, 77, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, in Blue Springs, Mo.

She is survived by her son, Michael, of the home.

Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Jay and Matoe Gibson; sisters, Lucille and Dorothy; and brothers, Walter, Gene, Robert, Kenneth and Keith.

She was a member of Eastwood Hills Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and cooking. She loved dogs.

She graduated from Houston High School.

A visitation for Mildred begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, Mo. A funeral service follows at 10 a.m. with Mr. Van Kirkwood officiating. Interment followsat Ozark Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

