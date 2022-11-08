A trio of sales tax collected by merchants in Texas County declined during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Money from out-of-state internet sales was up.

The three half-cent sales tax each totaled $94,294, which was down about $13,370 on each — or a 12.4 percent decline.

For the first 10 months of the year, about $1.1 million has been collected on each. That’s up more than $60,400 on each.

Tax collections on out-of-state orders were up $6,605 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $486,194 has been collected. That’s more than $73,658, or 18.4 percent, than the same period in 2021.

On Oct. 1, merchants began collecting a three-eighths of a cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement.