A Texas County commissioner escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield that hurt his mother, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

CASEY

John C. Casey, 71, of Houston, was driving a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville that ran off U.S. 60 about three miles east of Springfield, struck two road signs and a culvert.

Injured was his mother, Primrose Casey, 95, of Houston. She was transported by ambulance to Cox South with minor injuries.

The patrol said both were wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had extensive damage, it said.