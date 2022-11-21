A museum that will pay tribute to the Big Piney River and this area’s culture will be located on South U.S. 63 south of Houston, reports Larry Dablemont, the organizer of the project.

Dablemont said he is acquiring about one acre from Cody and Joyce Ice that is on the east side of U.S. 63 south of Millstone Road.

“I think it has the potential to be a beautiful site,” Dablemont said.

He said he was thankful to find the tract.

The announcement occurs after meetings in Houston to discuss the project that will house a collection of items that highlights the importance of the stream to the region.

Earlier, Dablemont outlined a building that would measure about 40 x 28 feet initially with cedar siding, wood floors and a large fireplace, and expressed confidence that between his own contribution and those of others, finances will not be an issue in the museum’s construction.

He said there would be no admission fee.

Dablemont, a Houston native, said the first steps would be to clear the wooded land, stake out the building and work on the foundation. There is no timetable for completion.

Dablemont, an outdoors writer and a naturalist during his career, said logs for the building have been acquired, and he has someone committed to cutting them.

Volunteers are sought to assist with the project’s construction. Some have already volunteered, Dablemont said. Persons interested can contact him by email at lightinridge47@gmail.com or by phone at 417-777-5227.

Dablemont also is compiling a list of potential volunteers to staff the museum and demonstrate things unique to this area.