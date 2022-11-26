Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023.

In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress with the stated aim of fraud protection, aiding anti-terrorism efforts and beefing up identification card security.

Full implementation of Real ID nationally has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the upcoming 2023 deadline is said to be firm.

ASSISTANCE

Information on how to obtain Real ID in Missouri is available at dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id

People who have experienced a name change in their lives may find they desire more hands-on help.

DOR has a list of documents a resident should bring — e.g., passport, birth certificate, proof of residence — which can be a voter registration card — or the notification from the state that a person needs to renew a driver’s license.

For women, obtaining Real ID may be a different story.

For people who have married and had a name change, a certified copy of the marriage license will be needed, and such copies now come with a raised stamp on it. Copies come from the Recorder of Deeds in whatever county marriage vows were exchanged.

Following a divorce, a document may also be required showing a change in name, if needed.

The Houston license office is located in the Houston Center on North U.S. 63.