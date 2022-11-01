The new physician face at Texas County Memorial Hospital is Chad Law, DO.

Law, a board-certified family medicine physician, signed a contract with TCMH in July to provide weekend hospital inpatient coverage for obstetrics, pediatrics, medical-surgical and intensive care patients one weekend a month.

Law and his wife, Chandra, visited the hospital and community over the summer and decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.

“After visiting TCMH, we came away with a strong sense of community and family, and that means so much to us,” Law said. “I have a passion for community-based care.”

DR. CHAD LAW

Law has served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years and is currently stationed in Little Rock, Ark. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of South Dakota followed by medical school at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He interned at Capital Region Medical Center and family medicine residency at Saint Louis University Scott Air Force Base.

Law said he decided to practice medicine as a dream of his and a calling since high school to provide healing to people.

Law and his wife, Chandra, have been married for 26 years and have 11 children ranging from the ages of 5 to 24, along with three grandchildren.

“Signing Dr. Law to a contract is key to the hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to patients throughout Texas County and the surrounding areas,” Wes Murray, TCMH interim chief executive officer, said. “He is an outstanding addition to our medical staff, and we are very excited to have him at TCMH.”

Law enjoys running marathons with his brother, cycling, reading, spending time with his family, and cooking on his griddle and smoker. He is also learning more about starting his own apiary.