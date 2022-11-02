By Wednesday afternoon, the county clerk’s office had received 492 absentee ballots related to Tuesday’s election.

Of those, 320 registered voters walked into the office on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston; 172 came via mail.

County Clerk Peggy Seyler’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday to allow persons to cast an absentee ballot.

Four years ago, the absentee count was 1,136. Two years ago — due to the pandemic and a presidential year — the count was over 2,000.