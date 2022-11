A Willow Springs man was injured Friday night when his vehicle ran off the right side of Highway 137 and struck a tree, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Trp. Kage Etherton said the driver of the northbound 2016 Nissan Altima was Anthony D. Lovan, 30. Lovan, who had moderate injuries, refused medical treatment at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was totaled in the 8 p.m. crash about nine miles north of Willow Springs.