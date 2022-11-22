Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean Bland Cole was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla.

She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kenneth Fortune.

She is survived by her mother, Jean of Raymondville, Mo.; daughter, Katrina Fortune of Raymondville; two sons, Wesley Fortune of Raymondville and Christopher Fortune of Willow Springs, Mo; four grandchildren; three sisters, Karen Weinberger of Houston, Mo., Kathy Thomure of Mountain View, Mo., and Kim Akers of Raymondville, Mo.; and special friend, Michael Yates; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Fortune grew up in the Raymondville area. She graduated eighth grade at Raymondville and then went on to graduate from Houston High School in 1985.

Patty had worked at the Brown Shoe Factory, Kabul Nursing Home and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Patty received Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at a young age.

She always loved helping others, She was a member of the Blue Heaven Club and she helped out with Share Your Christmas. She was a member of the Raymondville City Council since 2017 and served on the Community Betterment Association.

A visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Interment will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.