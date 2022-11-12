  • Braving cold temperatures after a snow participants begin a 5K walk-run Saturday in downtown Houston.
  • Texas County Food Pantry Executive Director Laura Crowley expresses her thanks Saturday to participants in the annual Turkey Trot 5K that started from the Lone Star Plaza in Houston.
  • Ann Tottingham, an organizer, gives instructions Saturday morning before the start of the Turkey Trot 5K to benefit the Texas County Food Pantry.
  • Meet Turkey Trot 5K participants Mary McCoy, left, and Abby Gilbert.
  • Jonas Rowland bundles up before the annual Turkey Trot begins Saturday in downtown Houston. The event benefited the Texas County Food Pantry.

