The following are reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•A representative of a towing company called at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to report that personnel at the Shell gas station on U.S. 63 had requested that a 1998 Chevrolet sedan be towed from the property because it was blocking gas pumps.

A computer check revealed that the car was registered to a Houston man.

•At about 9:15 a.m. Nov. 5, an officer responded to the Shell station regarding a report of a 2001 Dodge Ram abandoned in front of fuel pumps. That vehicle was registered to an Independence man, and it was also towed.